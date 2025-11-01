Bihar's Vote Dilemma: Development vs. Jungle Raj

Bihar's upcoming assembly elections are being framed as a choice between the 'Modi-Nitish' coalition, promising development, and the RJD-led opposition, which Union Home Minister Amit Shah claims will revive 'jungle raj'.

Speaking at virtual rallies across Gopalganj, Samastipur, and Vaishali, Shah criticized RJD's past governance, citing specific incidents and urging voters to maintain their electoral trend against RJD.

Shah also outlined development plans, including financial support to farmers and women, sugar mill reopenings, and infrastructure projects like the Punaura Dham. He concurrently criticized Congress for its historical treatment of Ambedkar and responded to recent political activities by Rahul Gandhi.

(With inputs from agencies.)