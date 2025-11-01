Bihar's Vote Dilemma: Development vs. Jungle Raj
Union Home Minister Amit Shah addressed Bihar elections, presenting a choice between the 'Modi-Nitish' coalition for development and the RJD opposition as 'jungle raj'. Highlighting past incidents and promises, Shah appealed to voters in key districts, emphasizing agriculture and women's development, sugar mill revival, and infrastructure projects.
Bihar's upcoming assembly elections are being framed as a choice between the 'Modi-Nitish' coalition, promising development, and the RJD-led opposition, which Union Home Minister Amit Shah claims will revive 'jungle raj'.
Speaking at virtual rallies across Gopalganj, Samastipur, and Vaishali, Shah criticized RJD's past governance, citing specific incidents and urging voters to maintain their electoral trend against RJD.
Shah also outlined development plans, including financial support to farmers and women, sugar mill reopenings, and infrastructure projects like the Punaura Dham. He concurrently criticized Congress for its historical treatment of Ambedkar and responded to recent political activities by Rahul Gandhi.
