Lee Jae Myung Seeks Xi's Help in North Korea Dialogues
South Korean President Lee Jae Myung urged Chinese President Xi Jinping to aid in resuming talks with North Korea during their meeting at the APEC summit. They discussed strengthening China-South Korea ties and addressed economic challenges, including trade tensions between the US and China.
South Korean President Lee Jae Myung pressed China's Xi Jinping for help to bring North Korea back to negotiation tables, amidst a backdrop of escalating regional challenges.
Held as APEC concluded, their meeting resulted in agreements to boost both economic and diplomatic ties between the two nations.
The leaders' initiatives aim at fostering greater cooperation, addressing global trade issues, and navigating geopolitical tensions in Asia-Pacific.
