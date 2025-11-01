Left Menu

Lee Jae Myung Seeks Xi's Help in North Korea Dialogues

South Korean President Lee Jae Myung urged Chinese President Xi Jinping to aid in resuming talks with North Korea during their meeting at the APEC summit. They discussed strengthening China-South Korea ties and addressed economic challenges, including trade tensions between the US and China.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Gyeongju | Updated: 01-11-2025 18:06 IST | Created: 01-11-2025 18:06 IST
Lee Jae Myung Seeks Xi's Help in North Korea Dialogues

South Korean President Lee Jae Myung pressed China's Xi Jinping for help to bring North Korea back to negotiation tables, amidst a backdrop of escalating regional challenges.

Held as APEC concluded, their meeting resulted in agreements to boost both economic and diplomatic ties between the two nations.

The leaders' initiatives aim at fostering greater cooperation, addressing global trade issues, and navigating geopolitical tensions in Asia-Pacific.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tech Giants Flex Capital Muscle Amid AI Investment Surge

Tech Giants Flex Capital Muscle Amid AI Investment Surge

 Global
2
Dodgers' Battle Plan: Roberts Considers Lineup Shake-up in World Series Showdown

Dodgers' Battle Plan: Roberts Considers Lineup Shake-up in World Series Show...

 Global
3
Keiko Fujimori's Presidential Bid: A New Chapter in Peruvian Politics

Keiko Fujimori's Presidential Bid: A New Chapter in Peruvian Politics

 Peru
4
A License to Lead: Rachel Reeves' Integrity Under Scrutiny

A License to Lead: Rachel Reeves' Integrity Under Scrutiny

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI cuts supply chain emissions by over 1,000 tons annually

Blockchain could revolutionize IoT security, if scalability and energy costs are solved

AI models hallucinate because they’re rewarded for guessing

How AI fuels democratic erosion and environmental collapse

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025