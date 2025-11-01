Left Menu

Novi Sad Tragedy Ignites Nationwide Calls for Accountability

Mass protests have erupted in Serbia's Novi Sad, a year after a tragic railway station roof collapse claimed 16 lives. Allegations of corruption and lack of accountability have fueled public discontent, challenging President Aleksandar Vučić's authority and prompting demands for justice and political change.

This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Tens of thousands of demonstrators descended on Serbia's second city, Novi Sad, demanding justice a year after a deadly railway station roof collapse that killed 16 people. The protests have highlighted public anger over corruption and a lack of accountability in the government, with many blaming these issues for the disaster.

The months-long protests have put pressure on President Aleksandar Vučić and called into question his administration's commitment to addressing systemic failings. Protesters filled the city's streets, observing a moment of silence for each victim, and held symbolic red hearts with their names.

The protest movement, comprised of students, academics, and opposition figures, accuses Vučić of enabling corruption and suppressing media freedoms. An independent commission reported to the European Parliament about high-level graft, but the government denies these allegations, even suggesting the collapse might have been a terrorist act.

(With inputs from agencies.)

