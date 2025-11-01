Novi Sad Tragedy Ignites Nationwide Calls for Accountability

Tens of thousands of demonstrators descended on Serbia's second city, Novi Sad, demanding justice a year after a deadly railway station roof collapse that killed 16 people. The protests have highlighted public anger over corruption and a lack of accountability in the government, with many blaming these issues for the disaster.

The months-long protests have put pressure on President Aleksandar Vučić and called into question his administration's commitment to addressing systemic failings. Protesters filled the city's streets, observing a moment of silence for each victim, and held symbolic red hearts with their names.

The protest movement, comprised of students, academics, and opposition figures, accuses Vučić of enabling corruption and suppressing media freedoms. An independent commission reported to the European Parliament about high-level graft, but the government denies these allegations, even suggesting the collapse might have been a terrorist act.

(With inputs from agencies.)