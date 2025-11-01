Election Commission Orders Transfer After Violent Outbreak in Bihar
Following the murder of a Jan Suraaj Party supporter, Mokama in Bihar saw heightened tension and violence. The Election Commission ordered the transfer of Patna's Superintendent of Police (Rural) to ensure safety ahead of upcoming elections in the state.
Heightened tensions gripped Bihar's Mokama as the Election Commission intervened following the murder of a Jan Suraaj Party supporter. The violence led to the transfer of Patna's Superintendent of Police (Rural).
Tensions escalated after the supporter, Dularchand Yadav, was killed during an election campaign, prompting violence from his supporters. They targeted the car of Rashtriya Janata Dal's candidate Veena Devi.
In swift action, the Commission has asked for a report and instructed the transfer of Superintendent Vikram Sihag, with a replacement officer to be appointed urgently. Bihar's elections are slated for November 6 and 11, with results on November 14.
