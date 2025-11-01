Left Menu

Protest Organisers Face Legal Action in Mumbai March

Mumbai police filed a case against Maha Vikas Aghadi-Maharashtra Navnirman Sena protest organisers for unlawful assembly. The rally, involving prominent leaders, opposed alleged voter list irregularities aiding the ruling party. 'Satyacha Morcha' ran from Fashion Street to BMC HQ, resulting in legal repercussions for defying prohibitory orders.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 01-11-2025 23:23 IST | Created: 01-11-2025 23:23 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Mumbai police have filed a case against the organisers of the Maha Vikas Aghadi-Maharashtra Navnirman Sena protest for unlawful assembly, following a march held on Saturday without official permission. The protest, dubbed 'Satyacha Morcha' or 'march for truth,' took a stand against alleged voter list irregularities, which the opposition argues benefits the ruling BJP.

Beginning at Fashion Street in south Mumbai and concluding at the BMC headquarters, the march saw participation from key political figures, including former Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, NCP (SP)'s Sharad Pawar, MNS' Raj Thackeray, and Congress' Balasaheb Thorat. A truck-mounted stage served as a platform for speeches.

The police charged the protest organisers with unlawful assembly and violating prohibitory orders, issuing the case at Azad Maidan police station. However, details on the number of individuals implicated remain unspecified by the authorities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

