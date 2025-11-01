Protest Organisers Face Legal Action in Mumbai March

Mumbai police have filed a case against the organisers of the Maha Vikas Aghadi-Maharashtra Navnirman Sena protest for unlawful assembly, following a march held on Saturday without official permission. The protest, dubbed 'Satyacha Morcha' or 'march for truth,' took a stand against alleged voter list irregularities, which the opposition argues benefits the ruling BJP.

Beginning at Fashion Street in south Mumbai and concluding at the BMC headquarters, the march saw participation from key political figures, including former Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, NCP (SP)'s Sharad Pawar, MNS' Raj Thackeray, and Congress' Balasaheb Thorat. A truck-mounted stage served as a platform for speeches.

The police charged the protest organisers with unlawful assembly and violating prohibitory orders, issuing the case at Azad Maidan police station. However, details on the number of individuals implicated remain unspecified by the authorities.

(With inputs from agencies.)