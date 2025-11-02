Syria's Diplomatic Shift: U.S. Envoy Criticizes Lebanon's Governance Amidst Middle East Realignments
During the Manama Dialogue summit, U.S. Special Envoy Thomas Barrack criticized Lebanon's 'failed state' status and emphasized Syria's potential alignment with U.S. policies. Barrack highlighted the ongoing tensions in the region, including Israel's actions in southern Lebanon and Syria's diplomatic negotiations with Israel to maintain peace.
In a revealing statement at the Manama Dialogue summit, U.S. Special Envoy for Syria, Thomas Barrack, labeled Lebanon a 'failed state,' highlighting Washington's frustration with its political deadlock. This came as Syria takes steps towards aligning closer to U.S. policies, illustrating shifting dynamics in Middle East relations.
Barrack confirmed that Syrian President Ahmad al-Sharaa is set to visit Washington in a historic move, marking Syria's first such engagement since gaining independence. Simultaneously, Syria's expected inclusion in the U.S.-led coalition against the Islamic State suggests significant regional realignments.
Meanwhile, the U.S. plans to support Israel amidst escalating tensions with Hezbollah in Lebanon. Both nations have accused each other of truce violations, adding to the regional complexity as Syria and Israel work towards restoring peace through negotiations.
