Historic First: Syrian President Visits White House Amidst Tumultuous Ties

President Donald Trump is poised to host Syrian President Ahmad al-Sharaa for talks at the White House, a groundbreaking visit marking the first time a Syrian leader steps foot in the presidential residence. An administration official revealed this on Saturday, indicating a potential diplomatic turning point.

This pivotal meeting is slated for November 10, though it has not been officially announced. Trump previously met al-Sharaa in May, during a landmark encounter in Saudi Arabia at the Gulf Cooperation Council summit, the first such exchange in 25 years.

Al-Sharaa is a controversial figure due to his past ties with al-Qaida and involvement in insurgent activities against US forces in Iraq. He was previously imprisoned by US troops, and there once was a $10 million bounty on his head. This visit could symbolize Syria's gradual reintegration into the global community.

(With inputs from agencies.)