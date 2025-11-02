Historic First: Syrian President Visits White House Amidst Tumultuous Ties
President Donald Trump is set to host Ahmad al-Sharaa, marking the first-ever visit by a Syrian president to the White House. This meeting could signal a pivotal shift for Syria, striving to overcome its prolonged international isolation. Al-Sharaa's past includes a significant US bounty and insurgent ties.
President Donald Trump is poised to host Syrian President Ahmad al-Sharaa for talks at the White House, a groundbreaking visit marking the first time a Syrian leader steps foot in the presidential residence. An administration official revealed this on Saturday, indicating a potential diplomatic turning point.
This pivotal meeting is slated for November 10, though it has not been officially announced. Trump previously met al-Sharaa in May, during a landmark encounter in Saudi Arabia at the Gulf Cooperation Council summit, the first such exchange in 25 years.
Al-Sharaa is a controversial figure due to his past ties with al-Qaida and involvement in insurgent activities against US forces in Iraq. He was previously imprisoned by US troops, and there once was a $10 million bounty on his head. This visit could symbolize Syria's gradual reintegration into the global community.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Meticulous Diplomacy: Untangling Ukraine's Conflict
Syria's Diplomatic Shift: U.S. Envoy Criticizes Lebanon's Governance Amidst Middle East Realignments
Historic Diplomatic Milestone: Syrian President's First Visit to the White House
Trump to host al-Sharaa in first-ever visit by a Syrian president to White House, administration official says, reports AP.
Historic Syrian-U.S. Diplomatic Overtures Mapped Out