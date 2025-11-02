Prime Time Politics: Modi's Bihar Roadshow and Rallies
Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to invigorate Bihar's political scene with public rallies and a roadshow on Sunday. This comes as the state gears up for Assembly elections in November. Modi's journey through Patna will honor literary icon Ramdhari Singh Dinkar and engage with local communities.
- Country:
- India
Prime Minister Narendra Modi is poised to energize Bihar's political landscape with multiple public engagements, including a series of rallies and a high-profile roadshow scheduled for Sunday. This initiative occurs as Bihar prepares for its Assembly elections, slated for early November, marking a pivotal moment for state politics.
Modi will address public gatherings in the regions of Ara and Nawada and is expected to participate in a 'mega roadshow' in Patna. This marks the third such event for the Prime Minister in Patna since last year's Lok Sabha elections, reinforcing his presence in the region during this decisive electoral period.
Security has been tightened ahead of the roadshow, with careful planning underway. Before the event, Modi will pay homage to revered Rashtra Kavi Ramdhari Singh Dinkar. The procession will traverse prominent Patna streets, culminating in a visit to the distinguished Takhat Sri Harimandir Ji Patna Sahib Gurudwara.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Narendra Modi
- Bihar
- Assembly Elections
- Roadshow
- Patna
- Rallies
- NDA
- India
- Security
- Amit Shah
ALSO READ
ISRO's 'Bahubali': Heavyweight Satellite Launch Set for Sunday
Obama Rallies for Democratic Governors in Critique of Trump's Administration
Unity in Diversity: Celebrating Andaman and Nicobar Islands Foundation Day
Global News Highlights: Summits, Scandals, and Natural Disasters
Ensuring Teacher Attendance in Village Schools: A Call for Action by Allahabad High Court