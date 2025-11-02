Left Menu

Prime Time Politics: Modi's Bihar Roadshow and Rallies

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to invigorate Bihar's political scene with public rallies and a roadshow on Sunday. This comes as the state gears up for Assembly elections in November. Modi's journey through Patna will honor literary icon Ramdhari Singh Dinkar and engage with local communities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Patna | Updated: 02-11-2025 08:55 IST | Created: 02-11-2025 08:55 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi is poised to energize Bihar's political landscape with multiple public engagements, including a series of rallies and a high-profile roadshow scheduled for Sunday. This initiative occurs as Bihar prepares for its Assembly elections, slated for early November, marking a pivotal moment for state politics.

Modi will address public gatherings in the regions of Ara and Nawada and is expected to participate in a 'mega roadshow' in Patna. This marks the third such event for the Prime Minister in Patna since last year's Lok Sabha elections, reinforcing his presence in the region during this decisive electoral period.

Security has been tightened ahead of the roadshow, with careful planning underway. Before the event, Modi will pay homage to revered Rashtra Kavi Ramdhari Singh Dinkar. The procession will traverse prominent Patna streets, culminating in a visit to the distinguished Takhat Sri Harimandir Ji Patna Sahib Gurudwara.

(With inputs from agencies.)

