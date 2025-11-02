Prime Time Politics: Modi's Bihar Roadshow and Rallies

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is poised to energize Bihar's political landscape with multiple public engagements, including a series of rallies and a high-profile roadshow scheduled for Sunday. This initiative occurs as Bihar prepares for its Assembly elections, slated for early November, marking a pivotal moment for state politics.

Modi will address public gatherings in the regions of Ara and Nawada and is expected to participate in a 'mega roadshow' in Patna. This marks the third such event for the Prime Minister in Patna since last year's Lok Sabha elections, reinforcing his presence in the region during this decisive electoral period.

Security has been tightened ahead of the roadshow, with careful planning underway. Before the event, Modi will pay homage to revered Rashtra Kavi Ramdhari Singh Dinkar. The procession will traverse prominent Patna streets, culminating in a visit to the distinguished Takhat Sri Harimandir Ji Patna Sahib Gurudwara.

(With inputs from agencies.)