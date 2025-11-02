Left Menu

Shah's Scathing Remarks Ignite Bihar Political Rally

Home Minister Amit Shah accused the RJD of planning to create ministries for criminal activities if voted to power, urging voters in Bihar to support NDA for development and flood control. He criticized Lalu Prasad and Sonia Gandhi for political dynastic ambitions while advocating for NDA's governance strengths.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Muzaffarpur | Updated: 02-11-2025 13:47 IST | Created: 02-11-2025 13:47 IST
Amit Shah
In a fiery rally in Muzaffarpur, Home Minister Amit Shah launched a fierce critique aimed at the family of RJD leader Lalu Prasad. Shah warned that if Lalu's son came to power, Bihar might witness the creation of ministries dedicated to "murder, kidnapping, and extortion."

Contrasting his claims, Shah promised that an NDA government would make significant strides in preventing floods across Bihar by establishing a dedicated ministry for flood control. He urged constituents to vote for NDA to prevent the recurrence of the 'jungle raj' seen during the RJD regime.

Shah further accused political stalwarts Lalu Prasad and Sonia Gandhi of harboring intentions to install their offspring in top political positions. Stressing the accomplishments of PM Modi's tenure, Shah highlighted India's enhanced security and prosperity, achieved through various welfare initiatives.

(With inputs from agencies.)

