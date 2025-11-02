Shah's Scathing Remarks Ignite Bihar Political Rally

In a fiery rally in Muzaffarpur, Home Minister Amit Shah launched a fierce critique aimed at the family of RJD leader Lalu Prasad. Shah warned that if Lalu's son came to power, Bihar might witness the creation of ministries dedicated to "murder, kidnapping, and extortion."

Contrasting his claims, Shah promised that an NDA government would make significant strides in preventing floods across Bihar by establishing a dedicated ministry for flood control. He urged constituents to vote for NDA to prevent the recurrence of the 'jungle raj' seen during the RJD regime.

Shah further accused political stalwarts Lalu Prasad and Sonia Gandhi of harboring intentions to install their offspring in top political positions. Stressing the accomplishments of PM Modi's tenure, Shah highlighted India's enhanced security and prosperity, achieved through various welfare initiatives.

(With inputs from agencies.)