Strengthening Ties: U.S. Seeks Military Cooperation with Vietnam

During a visit to Hanoi, U.S. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth emphasized the desire for enhanced military cooperation between the United States and Vietnam. He reaffirmed Washington's support for a strong and independent Vietnam, underlining the significance of deepening bilateral relations between the two nations.

Updated: 02-11-2025 14:14 IST
U.S. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth, during his recent visit to Hanoi, highlighted the importance of bolstering military cooperation between Washington and Vietnam. The visit includes meetings with Vietnamese leaders aimed at strengthening bilateral defense ties.

Hegseth underscored America's commitment to supporting a strong, independent Vietnam, pointing to the strategic importance of enhanced collaboration in the region.

This push for deeper cooperation reflects Washington's broader strategic interests in Southeast Asia, as both nations consider the implications of regional security dynamics.

