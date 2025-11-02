Left Menu

Restoring Bihar: A Call to Change from Congress Chief Kharge

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge criticized the BJP-JDU for depriving Bihar's youth of opportunities and called for restoring the state's self-respect. Highlighting Bihar's low employment in the industrial sector, he urged for change and shared promises made by the grand alliance for youth development in Bihar.

On Sunday, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge accused the BJP-JDU alliance of depriving Bihar's youth of dreams and opportunities over the past two decades, advocating for the restoration of the state's self-respect.

In a social media post, Kharge acknowledged the hard work of Biharis who thrive outside the state, questioning why similar prosperity hasn't been achieved locally due to political obstacles.

He emphasized the state's low industrial employment rankings and urged for transformative change by backing the promises outlined in the opposition's manifesto, including guaranteed government jobs.

(With inputs from agencies.)

