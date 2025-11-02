Opposition Challenges NDA's 'Mangal Raj' Amid Rising Crime and Scandals in Bihar

The Congress party is taking an assertive stance against the NDA government, addressing escalating crime rates and corruption scandals in Bihar. This Sunday, Congress sought to corner PM Narendra Modi and CM Nitish Kumar on paper leaks, displacement issues, and the alleged increase in heinous crimes in the state.

Jairam Ramesh, Congress general secretary, sharpened the attack by recalling recent criminal incidents and raising questions about PM Modi's 'Mangal Raj.' In his Hindi post, Ramesh highlighted the irony of roadshows happening amid rampant youth protests and recruitment exam scams.

The Congress leader criticized the 'double-engine government' narrative and questioned its efficacy, given the dire economic conditions and mass displacement for employment in Bihar. Allegations of a Rs 70,000 crore scam and recent high-profile murders painted a grim picture against the backdrop of the upcoming Bihar polls.

