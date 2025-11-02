Left Menu

Opposition Challenges NDA's 'Mangal Raj' Amid Rising Crime and Scandals in Bihar

The Congress party confronts the NDA government over increasing crime rates and corruption scandals in Bihar, questioning the alleged 'Mangal Raj' under PM Modi and CM Nitish Kumar. They highlight issues such as paper leaks, employment displacement, and rising criminal activity, urging accountability from the ruling alliance.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 02-11-2025 15:53 IST | Created: 02-11-2025 15:53 IST
Opposition Challenges NDA's 'Mangal Raj' Amid Rising Crime and Scandals in Bihar
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Congress party is taking an assertive stance against the NDA government, addressing escalating crime rates and corruption scandals in Bihar. This Sunday, Congress sought to corner PM Narendra Modi and CM Nitish Kumar on paper leaks, displacement issues, and the alleged increase in heinous crimes in the state.

Jairam Ramesh, Congress general secretary, sharpened the attack by recalling recent criminal incidents and raising questions about PM Modi's 'Mangal Raj.' In his Hindi post, Ramesh highlighted the irony of roadshows happening amid rampant youth protests and recruitment exam scams.

The Congress leader criticized the 'double-engine government' narrative and questioned its efficacy, given the dire economic conditions and mass displacement for employment in Bihar. Allegations of a Rs 70,000 crore scam and recent high-profile murders painted a grim picture against the backdrop of the upcoming Bihar polls.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Forever Young Triumphs: Japan's Iconic Breeders' Cup Win

Forever Young Triumphs: Japan's Iconic Breeders' Cup Win

 Global
2
New Zealand's Strategic Comeback Stuns Ireland in Chicago

New Zealand's Strategic Comeback Stuns Ireland in Chicago

 Global
3
Unraveling the Intent: Explosion Rocks Harvard Medical School

Unraveling the Intent: Explosion Rocks Harvard Medical School

 United States
4
Iga Swiatek Shines at WTA Finals with Dominant Start

Iga Swiatek Shines at WTA Finals with Dominant Start

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI cuts supply chain emissions by over 1,000 tons annually

Blockchain could revolutionize IoT security, if scalability and energy costs are solved

AI models hallucinate because they’re rewarded for guessing

How AI fuels democratic erosion and environmental collapse

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025