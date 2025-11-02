Rahul Gandhi Accuses Modi of Being Trump and Big Business Puppet

During his recent rallies in poll-bound Bihar, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi launched a scathing critique against Prime Minister Narendra Modi, claiming that Modi is 'remote-controlled' by US President Donald Trump and major business conglomerates such as Ambani and Adani.

Gandhi criticized Modi's approach to international relations, alleging that Modi's reputed '56-inch chest' quickly collapsed under pressure from Trump. He also attacked the Modi government's economic policies, accusing them of dismantling small businesses for the benefit of larger corporations.

Gandhi further asserted that the NDA government in Bihar is manipulated by a handful of bureaucrats from Delhi. He emphasized a vision for an inclusive government if the INDIA bloc is elected, aiming to represent diverse communities and focus on genuine issues like unemployment.

(With inputs from agencies.)