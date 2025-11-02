Left Menu

Rahul Gandhi Accuses Modi of Being Trump and Big Business Puppet

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of being 'remote-controlled' by Donald Trump and big businesses like Ambani and Adani. Addressing rallies in Bihar, Gandhi criticized Modi's handling of international relations and alleged economic policies that favor large corporations over small businesses.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Begusarai | Updated: 02-11-2025 15:59 IST | Created: 02-11-2025 15:59 IST
Rahul Gandhi Accuses Modi of Being Trump and Big Business Puppet
Rahul Gandhi
  • Country:
  • India

During his recent rallies in poll-bound Bihar, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi launched a scathing critique against Prime Minister Narendra Modi, claiming that Modi is 'remote-controlled' by US President Donald Trump and major business conglomerates such as Ambani and Adani.

Gandhi criticized Modi's approach to international relations, alleging that Modi's reputed '56-inch chest' quickly collapsed under pressure from Trump. He also attacked the Modi government's economic policies, accusing them of dismantling small businesses for the benefit of larger corporations.

Gandhi further asserted that the NDA government in Bihar is manipulated by a handful of bureaucrats from Delhi. He emphasized a vision for an inclusive government if the INDIA bloc is elected, aiming to represent diverse communities and focus on genuine issues like unemployment.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Forever Young Triumphs: Japan's Iconic Breeders' Cup Win

Forever Young Triumphs: Japan's Iconic Breeders' Cup Win

 Global
2
New Zealand's Strategic Comeback Stuns Ireland in Chicago

New Zealand's Strategic Comeback Stuns Ireland in Chicago

 Global
3
Unraveling the Intent: Explosion Rocks Harvard Medical School

Unraveling the Intent: Explosion Rocks Harvard Medical School

 United States
4
Iga Swiatek Shines at WTA Finals with Dominant Start

Iga Swiatek Shines at WTA Finals with Dominant Start

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI cuts supply chain emissions by over 1,000 tons annually

Blockchain could revolutionize IoT security, if scalability and energy costs are solved

AI models hallucinate because they’re rewarded for guessing

How AI fuels democratic erosion and environmental collapse

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025