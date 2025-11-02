Left Menu

Modi Slams Congress: Strong-Arm Politics Over Bihar CM Candidate

In a series of rallies in Bihar, Prime Minister Narendra Modi accused Congress of succumbing to pressure from the RJD over the chief ministerial candidate, citing 'strong-arm tactics'. Modi criticized the opposition for past governance issues and emphasized the NDA's developmental achievements, predicting a historic election victory in Bihar.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Arrah | Updated: 02-11-2025 16:36 IST | Created: 02-11-2025 16:36 IST
Modi Slams Congress: Strong-Arm Politics Over Bihar CM Candidate
Modi
  • Country:
  • India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched a scathing attack on the Congress party during his campaign rallies in Bhojpur and Nawada districts of Bihar. Modi accused Congress of reluctantly accepting Tejashwi Yadav as the chief ministerial candidate for the INDIA bloc under pressure from the RJD, highlighting the alleged strong-arm tactics of the RJD.

The Prime Minister further targeted the opposition by recalling past governance failures during the RJD regime, and predicted a record-breaking victory for the ruling NDA, which he claimed has provided an honest and foresighted government. He stressed that the NDA's manifesto represents a clear vision for Bihar's future, contrasting it with what he described as false promises from the INDIA bloc.

Modi also underscored the NDA's accomplishments in enhancing national security, promoting cultural heritage, and improving infrastructure, while calling on the people of Bihar to remain vigilant against opposition tactics. He emphasized the importance of the upcoming election, urging voters to support his administration's vision for development and progress.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Forever Young Triumphs: Japan's Iconic Breeders' Cup Win

Forever Young Triumphs: Japan's Iconic Breeders' Cup Win

 Global
2
New Zealand's Strategic Comeback Stuns Ireland in Chicago

New Zealand's Strategic Comeback Stuns Ireland in Chicago

 Global
3
Unraveling the Intent: Explosion Rocks Harvard Medical School

Unraveling the Intent: Explosion Rocks Harvard Medical School

 United States
4
Iga Swiatek Shines at WTA Finals with Dominant Start

Iga Swiatek Shines at WTA Finals with Dominant Start

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI cuts supply chain emissions by over 1,000 tons annually

Blockchain could revolutionize IoT security, if scalability and energy costs are solved

AI models hallucinate because they’re rewarded for guessing

How AI fuels democratic erosion and environmental collapse

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025