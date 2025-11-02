Modi Slams Congress: Strong-Arm Politics Over Bihar CM Candidate

Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched a scathing attack on the Congress party during his campaign rallies in Bhojpur and Nawada districts of Bihar. Modi accused Congress of reluctantly accepting Tejashwi Yadav as the chief ministerial candidate for the INDIA bloc under pressure from the RJD, highlighting the alleged strong-arm tactics of the RJD.

The Prime Minister further targeted the opposition by recalling past governance failures during the RJD regime, and predicted a record-breaking victory for the ruling NDA, which he claimed has provided an honest and foresighted government. He stressed that the NDA's manifesto represents a clear vision for Bihar's future, contrasting it with what he described as false promises from the INDIA bloc.

Modi also underscored the NDA's accomplishments in enhancing national security, promoting cultural heritage, and improving infrastructure, while calling on the people of Bihar to remain vigilant against opposition tactics. He emphasized the importance of the upcoming election, urging voters to support his administration's vision for development and progress.

