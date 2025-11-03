Left Menu

Trump's Reluctance on Ukraine's Missile Request

President Trump is hesitant about a deal allowing Ukraine to acquire long-range Tomahawk missiles for use against Russia, aiming to avoid escalating the war. Despite discussions with NATO leaders, he has not made a final decision. The move could provoke a strong response from the Kremlin.

In a recent development, U.S. President Donald Trump expressed reluctance to approve a deal enabling Ukraine to receive long-range Tomahawk missiles, potentially to be used against Russia. This comes amid efforts to prevent exacerbating tensions in the ongoing conflict.

While traveling to Washington from Palm Beach, Florida, Trump confirmed his current stance against the sale of these missiles to NATO countries for subsequent transfer to Ukraine. He did, however, leave room for a future change in position, highlighting the fluid nature of international negotiations.

The issue has been under discussion, including during talks with NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte at the White House. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy has actively sought the missiles, but the Kremlin has issued stern warnings against their provision, emphasizing Russia's sensitive position on the matter.

