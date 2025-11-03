Left Menu

Samia Suluhu Hassan: A Historic Presidential Victory in Tanzania

Tanzania's President Samia Suluhu Hassan was sworn in for her first elected term after a landslide victory. The election, which excluded major opponents, sparked deadly protests, but Hassan secured 97.66% of the vote. She originally rose to power after the death of her predecessor in 2021.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dodoma | Updated: 03-11-2025 14:47 IST | Created: 03-11-2025 14:47 IST
Samia Suluhu Hassan: A Historic Presidential Victory in Tanzania
Samia Suluhu Hassan
  • Country:
  • Tanzania

In a sweeping victory, Tanzania's President Samia Suluhu Hassan was officially sworn into office for her first elected term. The election was marked by the exclusion of key opponents, which contributed to deadly protests across the nation.

According to the electoral commission, Hassan won the recent election with an overwhelming 97.66% of the vote. This victory solidifies her leadership, which began in 2021 following the unfortunate demise of her predecessor.

The election has been a focal point in Tanzanian politics, with heightened tensions and significant public unrest. Hassan's leadership now faces the challenge of uniting a divided nation while maintaining political stability.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Forever Young Triumphs: Japan's Iconic Breeders' Cup Win

Forever Young Triumphs: Japan's Iconic Breeders' Cup Win

 Global
2
New Zealand's Strategic Comeback Stuns Ireland in Chicago

New Zealand's Strategic Comeback Stuns Ireland in Chicago

 Global
3
Unraveling the Intent: Explosion Rocks Harvard Medical School

Unraveling the Intent: Explosion Rocks Harvard Medical School

 United States
4
Iga Swiatek Shines at WTA Finals with Dominant Start

Iga Swiatek Shines at WTA Finals with Dominant Start

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Environmental and social responsibility translate into financial gains

Federated learning enables secure, decentralized public health systems

AI-powered traceability systems drive consumer confidence in processed foods

How AI is transforming regulatory oversight in cryptocurrency market

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025