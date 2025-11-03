Bihar Election Rally: Yogi Adityanath's Bold Claims and Political Jabs
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath asserted that if the NDA returns to power in Bihar, it will expel infiltrators and redistribute their wealth. He criticized opposition leaders as 'three monkeys' of the INDI Alliance and accused them of compromising state security and fostering divisions.
Saran
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath launched a scathing attack on political opponents during election rallies in Bihar, promising that an NDA victory would mean purging the state of infiltrators and sharing their wealth with the poor.
Adityanath ridiculed Congress's Rahul Gandhi, Tejashwi Yadav of the RJD, and Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav as 'three monkeys of the INDI Alliance,' accusing them of ignoring the positive initiatives of the NDA.
The UP CM also alleged that the RJD, Congress, and SP harbor criminals and divide communities, while the NDA strives for development, heritage, and security.
(With inputs from agencies.)
