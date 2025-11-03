Left Menu

Bihar Election Rally: Yogi Adityanath's Bold Claims and Political Jabs

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath asserted that if the NDA returns to power in Bihar, it will expel infiltrators and redistribute their wealth. He criticized opposition leaders as 'three monkeys' of the INDI Alliance and accused them of compromising state security and fostering divisions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Saran | Updated: 03-11-2025 15:22 IST | Created: 03-11-2025 15:22 IST
Bihar Election Rally: Yogi Adityanath's Bold Claims and Political Jabs
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath launched a scathing attack on political opponents during election rallies in Bihar, promising that an NDA victory would mean purging the state of infiltrators and sharing their wealth with the poor.

Adityanath ridiculed Congress's Rahul Gandhi, Tejashwi Yadav of the RJD, and Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav as 'three monkeys of the INDI Alliance,' accusing them of ignoring the positive initiatives of the NDA.

The UP CM also alleged that the RJD, Congress, and SP harbor criminals and divide communities, while the NDA strives for development, heritage, and security.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Forever Young Triumphs: Japan's Iconic Breeders' Cup Win

Forever Young Triumphs: Japan's Iconic Breeders' Cup Win

 Global
2
New Zealand's Strategic Comeback Stuns Ireland in Chicago

New Zealand's Strategic Comeback Stuns Ireland in Chicago

 Global
3
Unraveling the Intent: Explosion Rocks Harvard Medical School

Unraveling the Intent: Explosion Rocks Harvard Medical School

 United States
4
Iga Swiatek Shines at WTA Finals with Dominant Start

Iga Swiatek Shines at WTA Finals with Dominant Start

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Environmental and social responsibility translate into financial gains

Federated learning enables secure, decentralized public health systems

AI-powered traceability systems drive consumer confidence in processed foods

How AI is transforming regulatory oversight in cryptocurrency market

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025