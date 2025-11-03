Left Menu

YSRCP Leader’s Arrest Sparks Political Turmoil in Andhra Pradesh

Senior YSRCP leader Jogi Ramesh and his brother, Jogi Ramu, were arrested for purported involvement in illegal liquor manufacturing in Andhra Pradesh. YS Jagan Mohan Reddy criticized the move as politically motivated, claiming it's a cover-up for government misdeeds. The incident has intensified political tensions in the state.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Amaravati | Updated: 03-11-2025 15:26 IST | Created: 03-11-2025 15:26 IST
In a significant development, senior YSRCP leader Jogi Ramesh and his brother Jogi Ramu were apprehended by the Andhra Pradesh Excise department on suspicion of producing and distributing counterfeit liquor across the state.

The arrests have sparked a political storm, with YSRCP chief YS Jagan Mohan Reddy denouncing the move as an illegal and vindictive action orchestrated by Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu's administration, which Reddy alleges aims to deflect attention from other political controversies.

Reddy contends that the seized counterfeit liquor operations were linked to individuals affiliated with Naidu's party, the Telugu Desam Party, accusing them of using illegal channels for distribution. Additionally, Reddy has accused the government of misusing investigative agencies to target political opponents and distract from recent tragedies, such as the Kasibugga temple stampede.

