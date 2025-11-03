Demand for Justice in Maharashtra: Controversial Suicide Case Sparks Political Outcry

In Maharashtra, NCP MP Supriya Sule has taken a firm stand after the alleged suicide of a local doctor, calling for a comprehensive investigation. Meeting the victim's family in Satara, and accompanied by fellow party members, she pledged unwavering support in their quest for justice.

Sule stressed the need for Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis to withhold any 'clean chit' until a full probe is completed, urging for a Special Investigation Team led by a retired judge to oversee the case. Her call aligns with public suspicions that the issue is being downplayed.

Allegations of rape by a sub-inspector and harassment by a software engineer, both arrested, underscore the case's severity. CM Fadnavis has instructed the Director General of Police for immediate action. Sule condemns 'dirty politics' and insists justice must prevail, underscoring political neutrality.

