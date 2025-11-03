Priyanka Gandhi Vadra Critiques Modi's Focus on Political Rhetoric Over Bihar's Issues

In a sharp critique of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra lambasted the focus on political rhetoric over substantial issues affecting Bihar. Speaking at an election rally in Saharsa district, Vadra mocked Modi's accusations of opposition leaders insulting India and suggested he form a 'Ministry of Insults' to align with his interests.

Highlighting the alleged electoral irregularities under the NDA regime, Vadra claimed that the Bihar government was under the control of central authorities. She accused the National Democratic Alliance of deleting lakhs of votes, undermining citizens' fundamental voting rights which are crucial to democracy.

The Congress general secretary further criticized the ruling coalition for Bihar's lack of development over 20 years, noting rampant unemployment and migration. She urged voters to take pre-election incentives but cautioned against them influencing their voting decision, emphasizing the broader implications for their rights and citizenship.

(With inputs from agencies.)