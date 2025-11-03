Left Menu

Samia Suluhu Hassan's Victory Amidst Turmoil

Samia Suluhu Hassan was sworn in as Tanzania's president after winning a contentious election. Her victory, with 97.66% of the vote, followed protests triggered by the exclusion of main opposition candidates. Violence ensued, with reports of fatalities, although official sources dispute the figures.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 03-11-2025 16:56 IST | Created: 03-11-2025 16:56 IST
Samia Suluhu Hassan's Victory Amidst Turmoil
Samia Suluhu Hassan

Samia Suluhu Hassan was inaugurated as Tanzania's president after securing a decisive victory in a fraught election marked by significant unrest. Sworn in at a military base in Dodoma, Hassan's victory, capturing 97.66% of the votes, was overshadowed by violent protests across the country.

The presidential race was characterized by the disqualification of key opposition contenders, leaving Hassan to contend with minor party candidates. This move sparked deadly demonstrations, with incidents of arson and clashes between protestors and law enforcement.

The disputed election results prompted opposition claims of hundreds of protestor deaths, though official statements and the U.N. human rights office provided varied figures. The events have drawn attention to the political climate in Tanzania and the challenges of ensuring free and fair elections.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Forever Young Triumphs: Japan's Iconic Breeders' Cup Win

Forever Young Triumphs: Japan's Iconic Breeders' Cup Win

 Global
2
New Zealand's Strategic Comeback Stuns Ireland in Chicago

New Zealand's Strategic Comeback Stuns Ireland in Chicago

 Global
3
Unraveling the Intent: Explosion Rocks Harvard Medical School

Unraveling the Intent: Explosion Rocks Harvard Medical School

 United States
4
Iga Swiatek Shines at WTA Finals with Dominant Start

Iga Swiatek Shines at WTA Finals with Dominant Start

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI and remote sensing fusion opens new frontier in global biodiversity conservation

How AI can be held responsible for its actions in society

Environmental and social responsibility translate into financial gains

Federated learning enables secure, decentralized public health systems

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025