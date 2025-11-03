Samia Suluhu Hassan's Victory Amidst Turmoil
Samia Suluhu Hassan was sworn in as Tanzania's president after winning a contentious election. Her victory, with 97.66% of the vote, followed protests triggered by the exclusion of main opposition candidates. Violence ensued, with reports of fatalities, although official sources dispute the figures.
Samia Suluhu Hassan was inaugurated as Tanzania's president after securing a decisive victory in a fraught election marked by significant unrest. Sworn in at a military base in Dodoma, Hassan's victory, capturing 97.66% of the votes, was overshadowed by violent protests across the country.
The presidential race was characterized by the disqualification of key opposition contenders, leaving Hassan to contend with minor party candidates. This move sparked deadly demonstrations, with incidents of arson and clashes between protestors and law enforcement.
The disputed election results prompted opposition claims of hundreds of protestor deaths, though official statements and the U.N. human rights office provided varied figures. The events have drawn attention to the political climate in Tanzania and the challenges of ensuring free and fair elections.
(With inputs from agencies.)
