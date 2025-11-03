Left Menu

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra Slams Modi's 'Ministry of Insults' Amid Bihar Election Rally

In a fiery speech during election rallies, Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra criticized Prime Minister Narendra Modi for focusing on opposition criticism instead of development. She mocked Modi with the idea of a 'Ministry of Insults' and promised transparency in job recruitment if Congress gains power. Vadra emphasized voting rights amid alleged voter suppression and criticized the NDA's handling of employment and local industry in Bihar.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Saharsa | Updated: 03-11-2025 17:30 IST | Created: 03-11-2025 17:30 IST
At election rallies in Bihar's Saharsa and Lakhisarai districts, Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra launched a spirited attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi, accusing him of diverting public attention from pressing issues like unemployment and corruption. Vadra mocked Modi's frequent criticisms of opposition leaders, suggesting he establish a 'Ministry of Insults'.

Her criticism extended to the Centre's Agnipath scheme, which she claimed was detrimental to the youth and the nation. Vadra alleged the NDA government favored industrialists while ignoring vital concerns like job creation and public safety in Bihar, which she argued had deteriorated under nearly two decades of NDA rule.

Vadra promised structural reforms in government hiring if her party comes to power, advocating for an annual exam calendar to ensure timely recruitments. She urged citizens to resist voter suppression and remain vigilant against pre-election incentives, framing the election as a fight for democratic rights.

(With inputs from agencies.)

