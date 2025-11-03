Left Menu

Odisha CM Campaigns for BJP in Ghatsila Bypoll

Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi will visit Jharkhand to support the BJP candidate Babulal Soren in the Ghatsila bypoll. The by-election, prompted by the death of MLA Ramdas Soren, pits BJP's Soren against JMM's Somesh Chandra Soren. The polling is scheduled for November 11.

Updated: 03-11-2025 17:32 IST
Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi is set to bolster the BJP's campaign in the Ghatsila bypoll in Jharkhand, announced a party official on Monday. The by-election has been called following the death of JMM's sitting MLA, Ramdas Soren, in August.

Majhi is scheduled to address rallies at Gandhaniyahat Ground in Ghatsila block and Baliyaposh Football Ground in Gurabandha block, infusing new energy among party workers. His visit has been met with enthusiasm from both senior leaders and grassroots supporters, who are actively engaging with the public to support the NDA candidate.

The BJP has fielded Babulal Soren, son of former Jharkhand chief minister Champai Soren, in a contest against the ruling JMM's Somesh Chandra Soren, son of the late MLA. The crucial bypoll will occur on November 11, with the vote count commencing on November 14.

