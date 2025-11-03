Modi Warns of a 'Dangerous Conspiracy' in Seemanchal

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday accused the RJD and Congress of orchestrating a 'dangerous conspiracy' to alter the demographic composition of Bihar's Seemanchal region by promoting infiltration.

Addressing a crowd in Katihar, a district with a significant Muslim population, Modi criticized the opposition for allegedly 'surrendering before extremists'. He highlighted the issue of illegal immigration during his half-hour-long speech.

Modi warned that the actions of RJD and Congress are endangering Bihar's future and risking the security of 'your children, including daughters'. He claimed that the opposition parties oppose efforts by the BJP-led NDA to evict infiltrators, furthering their own political agenda.

