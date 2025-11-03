Kharge Criticizes Modi and Kumar Over 'Jungle Raj' Remarks and Election Strategies

On Monday, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge launched a scathing critique of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, questioning their longstanding narratives about 'jungle raaj' in Bihar despite their lengthy tenures in office. Kharge highlighted the contradiction in their claims, hinting that the duo had little to showcase regarding their track records.

Addressing a press conference, Kharge pointed out Kumar's conspicuous absence from several major BJP events, including Modi's roadshow in Patna, suggesting this might be part of a broader strategy by Modi to edge Kumar out of the chief ministerial race. Kharge alleged that the BJP is unlikely to support Kumar for another term as CM.

Kharge further accused the BJP and JD(U) of political maneuvering, such as transferring Rs 10,000 to women's accounts ahead of elections, and criticized Modi for his perceived silence on issues like employment, price rises, and MSP. He emphasized that if the Mahagathbandhan were elected, it would increase the reservation cap beyond 50%.

(With inputs from agencies.)