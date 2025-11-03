KTR Lashes Out: Telangana's Future at Stake in Upcoming Election

BRS Working President KT Rama Rao (KTR) unleashed a fierce critique on Chief Minister Revanth Reddy, claiming that the people of Telangana will not grant another chance to Congress or Revanth Reddy. 'Just one opportunity was enough for Revanth Reddy to throw the state into disarray,' KTR proclaimed, accusing the Congress government of regressing Telangana, betraying the populace, and failing to fulfill developmental commitments.

Speaking at a campaign event, KTR stated, 'When Revanth Reddy was provided a chance, Telangana, previously the number one state, plummeted to the bottom. This sole chance caused over 160 auto drivers' suicides, Hyderabad's economic collapse, and a decline in the real estate sector. What justification does he have now for requesting another opportunity?' KTR criticized Revanth Reddy for ignoring the Cantonment constituency despite being victorious there before. 'He didn't allocate even a single rupee to Cantonment residents after winning. Now he returns to mislead Jubilee Hills residents with similar false assurances—but people won't be conned this time,' he announced.

Condemning the 'rising violence and intimidation' by Congress, KTR declared, 'The moment has arrived to teach this violent and anarchic government a lesson. From Jubilee Hills, people will sing the final tune of Congress's unruliness.' He cautioned that if Congress leaders persist in threatening the public, BRS will support victims and directly confront the offenders. Criticizing Revanth Reddy for 'unkept' commitments, KTR noted, 'He rose to power with high promises and hollow words, but in two years, there's been neither job announcements nor results—only concealment.' He accused Revanth of sending hundreds of crores to Rahul Gandhi to maintain his position, adding, 'There's money being funneled to Delhi, yet not a single rupee to fulfill promises to the impoverished.'

KTR expressed outrage over the government's 'violent suppression' of jobless youth. 'Young activists exposing Congress's betrayal are attacked during their campaigns. The same government that vowed two lakh jobs is now assailing those who demand them,' he expressed. The BRS leader also condemned Congress for deploying bulldozers against impoverished families under the 'Hydra' operation. 'Thousands of homes in Kukatpally, Qutbullapur, and other areas have already been demolished. If unchecked today, these bulldozers might reach Jubilee Hills tomorrow,' he warned.

Urging voters, KTR appealed, 'Vote for the Car symbol and elect Maganti Sunitha with a substantial majority to protect Hyderabad's destitute families. When KCR held power, one lakh double-bedroom homes were constructed in Hyderabad alone. Under Revanth Reddy, thousands of homes have faced demolition. This election represents a choice between the Car and the Bulldozer. Teach the bulldozer government a resounding lesson.' KTR concluded by labeling the Jubilee Hills by-election as a referendum on the Congress government's deception and arrogance. 'Even dictators like Hitler suffered defeat—what makes Revanth Reddy believe he can evade public wrath? Telangana won't grant him another chance,' he declared. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)