Political Firestorm: Accusations and Defenses in Assam

Assam Congress president Gaurav Gogoi and Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma are embroiled in a political spat over allegations of Gogoi being a '100 per cent Pakistani agent.' Sarma stands by his claims, while Gogoi challenges him to reveal evidence. The controversy unfolds amid accusations, denials, and calls for transparency.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Tezpur | Updated: 03-11-2025 22:39 IST | Created: 03-11-2025 22:39 IST
Assam's political landscape has been rocked by a heated exchange between Congress leader Gaurav Gogoi and Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma. The controversy stems from Sarma's explosive accusation that Gogoi is a '100 per cent Pakistani agent,' a statement the Chief Minister reiterated without hesitation.

In response to Sarma's charges, Gogoi has demanded that the Special Investigation Team (SIT) report, allegedly connecting him to Pakistani intelligence operations, be made public. He insists that if Sarma's accusations hold merit, action should be taken against him. Gogoi even appealed to Sarma to file a legal case, reinforcing his stance of innocence.

Sarma defended his claims, citing a pending SIT investigation into Gogoi's British wife, Elizabeth Colburn, and her alleged dealings with Pakistan's ISI. The Chief Minister further alleged connections to classified documents leaked to Pakistani climate lobbies. As the political tension escalates, both leaders remain firm in their positions, sparking further debate across the state.

