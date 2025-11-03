Ukraine's EU Bid: Challenging Steps Ahead Amidst War

Ukraine remains determined to join the European Union, showcasing a steadfast commitment even amidst the ongoing war with Russia. However, the European Commission has highlighted the need for Kyiv to address backsliding trends, particularly in tackling corruption and enhancing judicial independence.

Despite the challenging circumstances presented by Russia's war of aggression, Ukraine has pushed ahead with its EU accession plans. The European Commission's draft text, part of an impending enlargement report, commends Ukraine for initiating reform processes while emphasizing the necessity of improving civil society standards.

While European countries broadly support Ukraine's EU aspirations, significant obstacles remain on the path to accession. The Ukrainian government aims to complete negotiations by 2028, which will require intensified reform efforts, especially in transitioning towards stronger rule of law practices.

(With inputs from agencies.)