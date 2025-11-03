Left Menu

Ukraine's EU Bid: Challenging Steps Ahead Amidst War

Ukraine continues to demonstrate commitment to joining the EU but faces challenges in reversing negative trends in corruption and reforming its judiciary. Despite Russian aggression, Kyiv is striving to meet EU standards, aiming to conclude negotiations by 2028, with a need for accelerated reforms.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 03-11-2025 23:06 IST | Created: 03-11-2025 23:06 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Ukraine remains determined to join the European Union, showcasing a steadfast commitment even amidst the ongoing war with Russia. However, the European Commission has highlighted the need for Kyiv to address backsliding trends, particularly in tackling corruption and enhancing judicial independence.

Despite the challenging circumstances presented by Russia's war of aggression, Ukraine has pushed ahead with its EU accession plans. The European Commission's draft text, part of an impending enlargement report, commends Ukraine for initiating reform processes while emphasizing the necessity of improving civil society standards.

While European countries broadly support Ukraine's EU aspirations, significant obstacles remain on the path to accession. The Ukrainian government aims to complete negotiations by 2028, which will require intensified reform efforts, especially in transitioning towards stronger rule of law practices.

(With inputs from agencies.)

