Deeper Strategic Ties: China-Pakistan Alliance and its Impact on India's Global Standing

The discussion led by former Indian Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla at the Pune International Centre highlighted the deepened strategic alliance between China and Pakistan through Operation Sindoor. Shringla addressed India's foreign policy ambitions, strategic deterrence, regional dynamics, and a focus on building robust international partnerships.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pune | Updated: 03-11-2025 23:48 IST | Created: 03-11-2025 23:48 IST
In a candid discussion at the Pune International Centre, former Indian Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla shed light on the intensified China-Pakistan alliance observed during Operation Sindoor. Shringla remarked that this partnership transcends mere defense supplies, extending into intelligence and diplomatic realms to curtail India's growth.

Addressing India's foreign policy directives, Shringla emphasized a blend of realism and idealism, spotlighting strategic deterrence and a commitment to international partnerships. He underscored that India's approach remains rooted in global democratic values, aiming to establish itself firmly as a third strategic pole in a multipolar world.

The conversation also touched on regional strategies and technological advancements. Shringla highlighted India's ambitions to lead globally in tech governance and innovation, showcasing the upcoming Global AI Summit as a pivotal engagement. He called for bolstering domestic capabilities in emerging sectors to solidify India's influence on the global stage.

