Historic Diplomatic Talks: Saudi Arabia's Next Move?

On November 18, Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman will engage in critical discussions with U.S. President Donald Trump at the White House, according to a statement by a White House official on Monday.

This significant visit underscores Trump's ambition to include Saudi Arabia in the Abraham Accords, an initiative he launched in 2020 to normalize relations between Israel and several Arab nations including the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain, Sudan, and Morocco.

Despite the push, Saudi Arabia remains cautious, citing the need for progress towards Palestinian statehood as a prerequisite for their participation in the accords.