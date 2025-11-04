Left Menu

Kim Yong Nam: The Diplomatic Face of North Korea Passes Away at 97

Kim Yong Nam, who loyally served the ruling Kim dynasty and acted as North Korea's ceremonial head of state for two decades, has passed away at 97. Known for his diplomatic endeavors, he also participated in significant international events and maintained a lasting influence in North Korean politics.

Updated: 04-11-2025 06:16 IST | Created: 04-11-2025 06:16 IST
  • South Korea

Kim Yong Nam, a steadfast figure in North Korean politics, has passed away at the age of 97. Known for his long-standing loyalty to the ruling Kim dynasty, he served as the country's ceremonial head of state for 20 years. His death was reported by state media on Tuesday, attributing it to multiple organ failure.

As the former president of the Presidium of North Korea's Supreme People's Assembly, Kim Yong Nam played a crucial role during key state events, often visible at diplomatic gatherings. Despite his powerful role, true authority remained with the Kim family, who have governed the country since 1948.

Kim's career reflects the quintessential North Korean bureaucrat, having survived various political shifts within the nation. His contributions to North Korean diplomacy, notably his trips to South Korea for the Olympics, highlighted his diplomatic prowess. His efforts still echo as a testament to his commitment to the state.

(With inputs from agencies.)

