Stalin Challenges Modi's Courage Amidst Vote Politics Allegations

Tamil Nadu CM M K Stalin criticized PM Narendra Modi for alleged 'vote politics' and challenged him to make similar comments in Tamil Nadu. Stalin vowed his party would secure government control in 2026. He also accused the AIADMK of inconsistent stances on the SIR voting rights issue.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 04-11-2025 09:49 IST | Created: 04-11-2025 09:49 IST
M K Stalin
  • Country:
  • India

Tamil Nadu's Chief Minister, M K Stalin, delivered a strong critique of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, accusing him of indulging in 'vote politics' during a recent Bihar speech.

Stalin expressed doubt about whether Modi could speak similarly in Tamil Nadu, claiming the PM referred to Tamil Nadu as merely a residence area for visitors.

Despite challenges, Stalin remained confident, affirming the DMK's intent to lead the state in 2026 and criticizing AIADMK's perceived hypocrisy regarding the SIR controversy affecting voting rights.

(With inputs from agencies.)

