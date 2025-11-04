Stalin Challenges Modi's Courage Amidst Vote Politics Allegations

Tamil Nadu's Chief Minister, M K Stalin, delivered a strong critique of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, accusing him of indulging in 'vote politics' during a recent Bihar speech.

Stalin expressed doubt about whether Modi could speak similarly in Tamil Nadu, claiming the PM referred to Tamil Nadu as merely a residence area for visitors.

Despite challenges, Stalin remained confident, affirming the DMK's intent to lead the state in 2026 and criticizing AIADMK's perceived hypocrisy regarding the SIR controversy affecting voting rights.

(With inputs from agencies.)