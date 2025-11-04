Heated Exchanges in Bihar as Giriraj Singh Retorts to Kharge's 'Wedding' Jibe
Union Minister Giriraj Singh retaliated to Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge's comment comparing PM Modi's election campaigning to a wedding procession. Amid an intense Bihar election campaign, Singh's response underscored the ongoing verbal battle between BJP and Congress leaders. Key campaign issues include governance and BJP's 'jungle raj' allegations.
Union Minister Giriraj Singh fired back at Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge's remark likening Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Bihar election campaign to attending his son's wedding. Taking to social media platform 'X', Singh quipped that the BJP would certainly attend if the Congress Yuvaraj ever ties the knot.
Kharge's comments came as he accused PM Modi of relentless electioneering from panchayat to Lok Sabha levels, questioning the repeated emphasis on Modi's persona. Amid ongoing election rallies, the verbal clashes between political leaders continue to dominate the narrative as Bihar's election campaign heats up.
On his part, Prime Minister Modi launched a scathing attack on the Rashtriya Janata Dal and Congress, alleging their affinity for 'cruelty, corruption, and jungle raj'. Meanwhile, Kharge criticized BJP's 'jungle raj' allegations and insisted that the Mahagathbandhan would form the next government.
