PM Modi Reaffirms Confidence in NDA's Triumph in Bihar Elections

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on the final day of campaigning for Bihar's assembly elections, conveyed a resounding message that the people of Bihar are set on ensuring a decisive victory for the National Democratic Alliance (NDA). Speaking to a group of women from the state through the NaMo App, Modi criticized the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) and Congress, predicting a significant defeat for what he termed 'Jungle Raj.'

Modi confidently asserted that the development trajectory of Bihar is secure only under the NDA's leadership. He emphasized, 'I have closely observed these elections and I am convinced that the NDA will emerge victorious with a substantial majority. The people have already decided to break the 20-year record by supporting the NDA.' He reiterated that only the NDA can drive the state's progress.

The Prime Minister also highlighted the NDA government's efforts in empowering women, reducing electricity expenses, and initiating metro plans in various cities. 'Good governance allows for law and order, providing opportunities for women to advance. Initiatives like the Mudra Yojana and dairy schemes have fostered entrepreneurship among women in Bihar,' Modi stated. He urged 'panna pramukhs' to ensure high voter turnout, particularly among women. The first phase of polling is scheduled for November 6.

(With inputs from agencies.)