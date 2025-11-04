Left Menu

Political Tensions Rise Over Farmer Compensation in Gujarat

A political clash has surfaced in Gujarat between BJP, Congress, and AAP over the compensation amount for farmers affected by unseasonal rains. AAP demanded Rs 50,000 per hectare, while Congress argued for that amount per bigha. The BJP criticized AAP, highlighting their track record in Punjab.

A heated political argument has erupted in Gujarat involving the BJP, Congress, and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) regarding compensation for farmers impacted by unseasonal rainfall. The debate centers around the proposed amount and method of distribution.

AAP has called for an unconditional Rs 50,000 per hectare payment to affected farmers, a move that Congress has criticized as insufficient, advocating instead for compensation per bigha, significantly increasing the potential payout.

Amid these demands, Gujarat's Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel has promised a relief package. However, BJP leaders have accused AAP of crippling exaggeration, pointing to a similar scenario in Punjab where compensation promises remain unfulfilled.

