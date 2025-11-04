Left Menu

Amit Shah's Fiery Rally: A Bold Stand Against Terrorism and Political Promises

Union Home Minister Amit Shah delivered a robust message warning Pakistan-sponsored terrorists against attacking India. At a rally in Bihar, he pledged aggressive retaliation and highlighted plans for regional development under the NDA government, including improving irrigation and medical facilities, reviving industries, and ensuring safety and security.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah issued a stern warning to Pakistan-sponsored terrorists, vowing that India would respond with force if further attacks occurred. His remarks came during a poll rally in Bihar where he outlined the central government's firm stance on national security.

Shah emphasized the role of a proposed defence corridor in Bihar, affirming that locally made explosives would be used against terrorists. He also critiqued political opponents, accusing them of fostering a 'jungle raj' during their tenure.

Beyond security issues, Shah promised significant investments in Bihar's infrastructure, including irrigation projects and medical facilities, asserting that the NDA would continue to lead the state's developmental progress if elected again.

