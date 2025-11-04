Bihar Polls: Women Rally Behind NDA as Modi Slams 'Jungle Raj'

Prime Minister Narendra Modi highlighted the crucial role of women in the upcoming Bihar assembly elections, asserting that they are key to ensuring a decisive victory for the NDA and preventing the resurgence of the 'jungle raj'.

Modi targeted Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and RJD's Tejashwi Yadav, labeling them 'princes' and accusing them of disrespecting cultural traditions. He called on women to participate in large numbers and punish those who have insulted 'Chhathi Maiya'.

The prime minister expressed confidence in a substantial win, crediting enhanced governance for empowering Bihar's women. He urged increased voter turnout, especially from marginalized groups, to secure a robust mandate for the NDA and reject the opposition's narrative.

(With inputs from agencies.)