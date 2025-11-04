Left Menu

Abhishek Banerjee's Rally: A Stand Against Voter Suppression in Bengal

TMC leader Abhishek Banerjee accused the BJP-led Centre of using the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in West Bengal to intimidate voters. Banerjee warned of a massive protest in New Delhi and vowed to challenge the alleged exclusionary tactics of the BJP, emphasizing Bengal's diversity and strength.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 04-11-2025 19:11 IST | Created: 04-11-2025 19:11 IST
In a fervent critique of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, TMC leader Abhishek Banerjee has accused the BJP-led Centre of manipulating the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls to 'intimidate and disenfranchise' voters in West Bengal. Addressing a large rally in Kolkata, Banerjee warned of a major protest in New Delhi in response to the reported deaths linked to the exercise.

Banerjee described the SIR as an 'invisible rigging' strategy and likened it to previous government actions such as demonetisation. The TMC leader claimed that a climate of fear created by the SIR has led to multiple suicides among eligible voters, calling on the state's residents to join him in demonstrating their strength in Delhi if genuine voters are removed from the rolls.

Banerjee also challenged Union Home Minister Amit Shah's recent comments on the voting rights of those not born in India, and criticized the BJP for allegedly exploiting the Matua community with false promises of citizenship. He committed to reducing the BJP's influence in the upcoming elections, asserting that West Bengal's diversity is its greatest asset and that unity will prevail against divisive tactics.

(With inputs from agencies.)

