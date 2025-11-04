Left Menu

Jana Sena Backs BJP in Jubilee Hills Bypoll

The Jana Sena party, led by Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan, has pledged its support to the BJP in the upcoming bypoll for the Jubilee Hills Assembly constituency in Telangana. This move is part of a larger strategy to bolster BJP's campaign efforts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hyderabad | Updated: 04-11-2025 19:39 IST | Created: 04-11-2025 19:39 IST
Jana Sena Backs BJP in Jubilee Hills Bypoll
  • Country:
  • India

In a strategic political move, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan's Jana Sena party announced its support for the BJP in the November 11 bypoll for the Jubilee Hills Assembly constituency in Telangana.

Shankar Goud, president of Jana Sena's Telangana unit, held discussions with BJP member N Ramchander Rao and Union Coal Minister G Kishan Reddy to confirm the party's backing for BJP candidate L Deepak Reddy.

The by-election was called following the death of BRS MLA Maganti Gopinath. While the BJP is poised with Deepak Reddy, Gopinath's widow, Sunita, will run as the BRS candidate, and Congress has fielded Naveen Yadav with AIMIM's support.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Thrilling Victory: Pakistan's Nail-biting ODI Win Over South Africa

Thrilling Victory: Pakistan's Nail-biting ODI Win Over South Africa

 Global
2
Wedding Celebrations Turn Chaotic as Gas Cylinder Explosions Injure 13

Wedding Celebrations Turn Chaotic as Gas Cylinder Explosions Injure 13

 India
3
Israel's military says the remains of a deceased hostage have been turned over to the Red Cross in Gaza, reports AP.

Israel's military says the remains of a deceased hostage have been turned ov...

 Global
4
Wall Street on Edge: Zohran Mamdani's Potential Election Victory

Wall Street on Edge: Zohran Mamdani's Potential Election Victory

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI and remote sensing fusion opens new frontier in global biodiversity conservation

How AI can be held responsible for its actions in society

Environmental and social responsibility translate into financial gains

Federated learning enables secure, decentralized public health systems

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025