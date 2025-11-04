Jana Sena Backs BJP in Jubilee Hills Bypoll
The Jana Sena party, led by Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan, has pledged its support to the BJP in the upcoming bypoll for the Jubilee Hills Assembly constituency in Telangana. This move is part of a larger strategy to bolster BJP's campaign efforts.
Shankar Goud, president of Jana Sena's Telangana unit, held discussions with BJP member N Ramchander Rao and Union Coal Minister G Kishan Reddy to confirm the party's backing for BJP candidate L Deepak Reddy.
The by-election was called following the death of BRS MLA Maganti Gopinath. While the BJP is poised with Deepak Reddy, Gopinath's widow, Sunita, will run as the BRS candidate, and Congress has fielded Naveen Yadav with AIMIM's support.
