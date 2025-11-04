Jana Sena Backs BJP in Jubilee Hills Bypoll

In a strategic political move, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan's Jana Sena party announced its support for the BJP in the November 11 bypoll for the Jubilee Hills Assembly constituency in Telangana.

Shankar Goud, president of Jana Sena's Telangana unit, held discussions with BJP member N Ramchander Rao and Union Coal Minister G Kishan Reddy to confirm the party's backing for BJP candidate L Deepak Reddy.

The by-election was called following the death of BRS MLA Maganti Gopinath. While the BJP is poised with Deepak Reddy, Gopinath's widow, Sunita, will run as the BRS candidate, and Congress has fielded Naveen Yadav with AIMIM's support.

