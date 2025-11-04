Left Menu

Sudani's Quest: Balancing Power and Progress in Iraq

Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani is campaigning for a second term amidst complex political dynamics. Despite initial support from key factions, he faces challenges in balancing ties with Washington and Tehran and managing Iran-backed militias. Sudani's reformist agenda resonates with the public but is scrutinized by analysts.

04-11-2025
In a bid to secure a second term, Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani is challenging the established parties that initially supported him, as he positions himself for the upcoming November parliamentary elections. Sudani has focused his campaign on enhancing essential services and balancing international relations between Washington and Tehran.

The prime minister's tenure since 2022 has seen him tackle Iraq's political complexities, leveraging his diverse background within the nation's system as an advantage. As Sudani navigates substantial challenges, including managing Iran-backed militias and promoting economic reforms, he seeks to distance himself from the political status quo of corruption and historical exile linked to previous leaders.

Amid accusations of empowering Iran-aligned groups and clamping down on free speech, Sudani's administration promises infrastructural development and economic expansion. The current political atmosphere ahead of the elections remains tense, with analysts suggesting that deeper systemic change will require Sudani to break away from alliances that initially ushered him into power.

