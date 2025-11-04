Rahul Gandhi Accuses PM Modi of Distracting Youth with Social Media
Rahul Gandhi alleges Prime Minister Modi distracts youth with social media to avoid accountability for education, health, and employment issues. Addressing Bihar rallies, Gandhi claims the PM promotes a social media 'addiction' and accuses BJP of vote theft. Gandhi promises transformation if opposition wins.
During rallies in Bihar's Aurangabad and Gayaji, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of distracting the youth with a focus on social media. Gandhi claims this tactic is intended to prevent scrutiny over pressing issues such as education, health, and employment.
Gandhi criticized Modi for promoting social media 'addiction,' suggesting it is a deliberate move to keep the younger generation occupied and uninterested in holding the government accountable. He further alleged instances of 'vote theft' in Bihar by Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah, resulting in a lawless atmosphere.
The former Congress president pledged that if the INDIA bloc takes power in Bihar, it will address social inequalities, enhance local manufacturing, and revive the region's historic significance. He also criticized the current state administration led by Nitish Kumar for alleged employment failures and irregularities in education.
