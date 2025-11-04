YS Jagan Mohan Reddy Demands Immediate Crop Insurance from TDP-led NDA Government

YSRCP supremo YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has accused the TDP-led NDA government of exhibiting an 'anti-farmer' stance, calling for the immediate dispensation of crop insurance payments.

During his tour of cyclone Montha-impacted regions, Reddy criticized the government's alleged apathy, emphasizing that thousands of farmers have been left in desolation.

Reddy further alleged the negligence of Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, who he claims failed to assist farmers post-cyclone and subsequent floods. An urgent plea for paying pending crop insurance dues and clearing arrears was made, highlighting the coalition's failure to support even a fraction of previously insured farmers.