YS Jagan Mohan Reddy Demands Immediate Crop Insurance from TDP-led NDA Government
YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, YSRCP chief, accuses the TDP-led NDA government of being apathetic towards farmers and demands immediate crop insurance payment. He highlights the neglect of farmers affected by cyclone Montha, criticizing the government's lack of support and transparency in damage assessment and compensation.
- Country:
- India
YSRCP supremo YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has accused the TDP-led NDA government of exhibiting an 'anti-farmer' stance, calling for the immediate dispensation of crop insurance payments.
During his tour of cyclone Montha-impacted regions, Reddy criticized the government's alleged apathy, emphasizing that thousands of farmers have been left in desolation.
Reddy further alleged the negligence of Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, who he claims failed to assist farmers post-cyclone and subsequent floods. An urgent plea for paying pending crop insurance dues and clearing arrears was made, highlighting the coalition's failure to support even a fraction of previously insured farmers.
