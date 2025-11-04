Maharashtra's Electoral Controversy: Opposition Raises Eyebrows Over Disputed Voter Rolls

The opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) in Maharashtra has intensified its demand for corrections in 'faulty' electoral rolls as the Election Commission announced the upcoming schedule for local elections. The MVA claims the poll body is pushing forward without resolving issues like duplicate entries in the voter lists.

Raj Thackeray, chief of the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS), criticized the Election Commission, alleging it operates as a puppet of the ruling government. Meanwhile, the ruling Mahayuti alliance dismissed these criticisms, maintaining that voter list corrections are a continuous process and expressing confidence in election victory.

Tensions are running high as allegations of government influence over the Election Commission persist. The opposition demands rectifications before elections on December 2, while the ruling alliance prepares for what they anticipate will be a successful electoral outcome.

