Mexican President Denies U.S. Military Intervention Plans

Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum firmly dismissed any notion of U.S. military interventions within her country's borders. Her statements came in response to reports from NBC News suggesting that the United States was formulating plans for an anti-cartel mission in Mexico.

"It won't happen," President Sheinbaum asserted during her routine morning press briefing, making it clear that the Mexican government had not received any reports corroborating such allegations. Furthermore, she emphasized that Mexico remains opposed to any military intervention.

This declaration highlights the sensitivity of U.S.-Mexico relations, particularly concerning foreign military presence, and underscores the Mexican government's position on sovereignty and national security.

(With inputs from agencies.)