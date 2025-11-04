Left Menu

Mexican President Denies U.S. Military Intervention Plans

Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum refuted claims of U.S. military plans against cartels in Mexico, emphasizing that she had no information supporting such actions and highlighting Mexico's opposition to foreign military intervention.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-11-2025 21:19 IST | Created: 04-11-2025 21:19 IST
Mexican President Denies U.S. Military Intervention Plans
Claudia Sheinbaum

Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum firmly dismissed any notion of U.S. military interventions within her country's borders. Her statements came in response to reports from NBC News suggesting that the United States was formulating plans for an anti-cartel mission in Mexico.

"It won't happen," President Sheinbaum asserted during her routine morning press briefing, making it clear that the Mexican government had not received any reports corroborating such allegations. Furthermore, she emphasized that Mexico remains opposed to any military intervention.

This declaration highlights the sensitivity of U.S.-Mexico relations, particularly concerning foreign military presence, and underscores the Mexican government's position on sovereignty and national security.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Teen Tragedy Unfolds in Pune: A Tale of Youth and Conflict

Teen Tragedy Unfolds in Pune: A Tale of Youth and Conflict

 India
2
Maharashtra's Stance on Housing Society NOCs: A Clarification

Maharashtra's Stance on Housing Society NOCs: A Clarification

 India
3
Freedom for French Hostages: A Diplomatic Triumph

Freedom for French Hostages: A Diplomatic Triumph

 France
4
Senator Briefing on Strikes Against Drug Traffickers

Senator Briefing on Strikes Against Drug Traffickers

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI and remote sensing fusion opens new frontier in global biodiversity conservation

How AI can be held responsible for its actions in society

Environmental and social responsibility translate into financial gains

Federated learning enables secure, decentralized public health systems

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025