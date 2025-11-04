Political Storm in Bihar: Union Minister's Controversial Call to Intimidate Voters Sparks Outcry

The Patna district administration has registered a formal complaint against Union Minister Rajiv Ranjan Singh, popularly known as Lalan Singh, for allegedly making inflammatory remarks during an election campaign in Mokama, Bihar.

A video, which surfaced online, shows the minister purportedly instructing National Democratic Alliance (NDA) supporters to intimidate opponents on the day of voting. Singh's remarks have sparked a major political controversy in the region.

Local opposition parties, including Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) and Congress, have sharply criticized Singh, accusing him of fostering a climate of fear and undermining the democratic process. They demand immediate action from the Election Commission.

