Political Storm in Bihar: Union Minister's Controversial Call to Intimidate Voters Sparks Outcry
Controversy surrounds Union Minister Rajiv Ranjan Singh 'Lalan' following a purported video urging NDA supporters to intimidate opposition on polling day in Mokama, Bihar. The Patna district administration has registered an FIR against him. Opposition leaders condemn the comments, accusing him of undermining democratic processes.
- Country:
- India
The Patna district administration has registered a formal complaint against Union Minister Rajiv Ranjan Singh, popularly known as Lalan Singh, for allegedly making inflammatory remarks during an election campaign in Mokama, Bihar.
A video, which surfaced online, shows the minister purportedly instructing National Democratic Alliance (NDA) supporters to intimidate opponents on the day of voting. Singh's remarks have sparked a major political controversy in the region.
Local opposition parties, including Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) and Congress, have sharply criticized Singh, accusing him of fostering a climate of fear and undermining the democratic process. They demand immediate action from the Election Commission.
(With inputs from agencies.)
