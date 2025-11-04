Fiery Clash Erupts at Kanpur Dehat Government Meeting
A district-level government review meeting in Kanpur Dehat unraveled into chaos due to a heated altercation between BJP MP Devendra Singh 'Bhole' and former MP Anil Shukla Warsi over local political issues. The confrontation forced officials to suspend the meeting, leaving the ruling party red-faced.
A government review meeting in Kanpur Dehat erupted into a fiery confrontation between BJP MP Devendra Singh 'Bhole' and former MP Anil Shukla Warsi, escalating over local political tensions.
The altercation at the Disha Committee meeting turned chaotic, causing District Magistrate Kapil Singh and SP Shraddha Narendra Pandey to intervene and adjourn the session.
The incident caught public attention, with Samajwadi Party leader Akhilesh Yadav criticizing the ruling BJP, underscoring political discord within the state.
