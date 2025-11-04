Fiery Clash Erupts at Kanpur Dehat Government Meeting

A government review meeting in Kanpur Dehat erupted into a fiery confrontation between BJP MP Devendra Singh 'Bhole' and former MP Anil Shukla Warsi, escalating over local political tensions.

The altercation at the Disha Committee meeting turned chaotic, causing District Magistrate Kapil Singh and SP Shraddha Narendra Pandey to intervene and adjourn the session.

The incident caught public attention, with Samajwadi Party leader Akhilesh Yadav criticizing the ruling BJP, underscoring political discord within the state.

(With inputs from agencies.)