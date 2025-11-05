Mary Sheffield Makes History as Detroit's First Female Mayor

Mary Sheffield has made history by becoming Detroit's first female mayor, succeeding Mike Duggan after her electoral victory over Rev. Solomon Kinloch. Sheffield, the current City Council President, will take office in January, continuing the progress initiated under Duggan's leadership.

Under Duggan's administration, Detroit emerged successfully from municipal bankruptcy, witnessing remarkable improvements in city services such as police response times and public lighting. The city's economy has stabilized, achieving 12 years of balanced budgets and registering historically low violent crime numbers.

Sheffield's priorities as mayor include building on this foundation, focusing on education, and expanding neighborhood opportunities. Her commitment is to ensure Detroit's progress benefits every resident, aiming for an inclusive recovery that reaches every block and family.

(With inputs from agencies.)