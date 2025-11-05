Left Menu

Mary Sheffield Makes History as Detroit's First Female Mayor

Mary Sheffield becomes Detroit's first female mayor after defeating Rev. Solomon Kinloch. Succeeding Mike Duggan, Sheffield will continue enhancing city services and focus on education and public safety. Detroit has seen economic improvements post-bankruptcy, including population growth and reduced crime rates.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Detroit | Updated: 05-11-2025 08:03 IST | Created: 05-11-2025 08:03 IST
  • Country:
  • United States

Mary Sheffield has made history by becoming Detroit's first female mayor, succeeding Mike Duggan after her electoral victory over Rev. Solomon Kinloch. Sheffield, the current City Council President, will take office in January, continuing the progress initiated under Duggan's leadership.

Under Duggan's administration, Detroit emerged successfully from municipal bankruptcy, witnessing remarkable improvements in city services such as police response times and public lighting. The city's economy has stabilized, achieving 12 years of balanced budgets and registering historically low violent crime numbers.

Sheffield's priorities as mayor include building on this foundation, focusing on education, and expanding neighborhood opportunities. Her commitment is to ensure Detroit's progress benefits every resident, aiming for an inclusive recovery that reaches every block and family.

(With inputs from agencies.)

