Massive Electoral Roll Update Underway in West Bengal After 23 Years
West Bengal has launched a Special Intensive Revision of electoral rolls, distributing more than 70 lakh enumeration forms across the state. This exercise, involving over 80,000 booth-level officers, will continue for a month. The initiative is crucial as it's the first update in 23 years.
In a significant move, the West Bengal Election Commission has embarked on a Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls, a task not undertaken in 23 years. Over 70 lakh enumeration forms were distributed within the first day alone as booth-level officers commenced house-to-house visits statewide.
The month-long roll update began Tuesday, aiming to ensure comprehensive voter list accuracy. Supported by adequate security, booth-level officers continued their distribution efforts without incident. Should any resistance occur, district electoral officers are on call to immediately investigate and resolve issues.
This extensive task involves the deployment of 80,681 booth-level officers across 294 assembly constituencies, with more than 7.66 crore enumeration forms prepared. Each voter is to receive two forms—one retained by the officals and the other, acknowledged and signed off, returned to the voter for future needs.
