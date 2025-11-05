Zohran Mamdani's Historic Win: From Kampala to New York's Helm

Zohran Mamdani, New York City's newly elected mayor, has made history as the first South Asian, first Muslim, and youngest individual to lead the city. The 34-year-old mayor, who is of Indian descent, celebrated his victory with a notable nod to Bollywood, using the iconic track 'Dhoom Machale' from the 2004 film 'Dhoom' during his victory celebration.

In his acceptance speech, Mamdani expressed gratitude, stating, 'New York, this power it's yours. This city belongs to you. Thank you,' as the pulsating beats of 'Dhoom Machale' played. His choice of song has sparked a wave of excitement on social media, with many applauding the integration of cultural heritage into his political narrative.

Mamdani's campaign was characterized by an embrace of his diverse identities, using the popularity of Hindi cinema to engage with the city's Indian American voters. This strategy, accompanied by references to films like 'Deewaar' and 'Om Shanti Om', resonated powerfully, culminating in a memorable electoral win that promises new beginnings for New York.