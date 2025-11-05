Rajnath Singh Accuses Rahul Gandhi of 'Creating Anarchy' with Military Reservations Demand

On Wednesday, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh accused Congress leader Rahul Gandhi of inciting anarchy by demanding reservations in the armed forces.

Speaking at a rally in Bihar's Jamui district, Singh criticized Gandhi's actions, claiming they undermine the unity of the defence forces, stating, "Our forces are above all these."

Singh praised the military's success in Operation Sindoor, a response to the Pahalgam terror attack, and emphasized India's readiness to retaliate against any threat.

He asserted there is significant support for the NDA in Bihar and accused the RJD of previous threats and hindrances to development.

Singh emphasized that under Bihar CM Nitish Kumar, there are no corruption charges, promising continued commitment to development without discrimination.

(With inputs from agencies.)